CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Veterans Assistance Commission had to turn down 138 veterans' request for financial aid this year.
Last year, 151 requests had to be turned down due to financial constriants on the commission.
The News Gazette reports the veteran-run organization gets $80,000 a year from Champaign County.
It gives temporary financial assistance to veterans in need. This can include helping with mortgage payments, rent, groceries, and other necessities.
Commission officials said they ask the county for more funding every year, but they have received the same $80,000 a year since they started.
Veterans are helped on a first-come, first-serve basis.
They are allowed to receive up to $200 a month.
The commission also operates a food pantry and provides free bus passes.