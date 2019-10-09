CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Community Coalition will dedicate its meeting on October 9 to commemorate the death of Kiwane Carrington in 2009.
The theme of this month's meeting is "From Mourning to Movement."
Kiwane Carrington was 15 years old when he was accidentally shot and killed by police.
Coalition members will commemorate the accident that led to the formation of the Community Coalition nearly ten years ago.
The meeting will allow attendees to reflect on the community's progress and discuss how the community can continue to collaborate and strengthen police-community relationships, address community violence, encourage youth, and
promote community engagement.
The meeting will be held from 3:30-5:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Champaign.