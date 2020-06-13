CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Community members in Champaign rallied Saturday with one resounding message, "Let our voices be heard."
It was all put on by Liberty and Justice for All, a foundation that works with the community to address unjust issues. The group invited people from all backgrounds to hang out and hear a message about social justice.
"We're just trying to bring people together, all different races, all different colors," said organizer Kevin Cobb. "It doesn't matter your gender, what religion you are under or what skin color you are. We are just trying to build a coalition as a team to fight some of the things going on in the community."
Those in attendance heard from an activist from Peoria who shared a message about making change here in central Illinois.
Cobb said they're trying to create an environment where people can really get to know each other and learn from local leaders.
All "each week we just try to bring some people down and talk to the public, try to bring people together, we just eat, we have a dj, and we just eat and try to talk to each other and love each other for who we are," said Cobb.
