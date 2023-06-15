CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - In response to the violent weekend, the Champaign Park District hosted a Community Gun Violence Reduction Meeting. This meeting was specifically related to the shooting on the 1000 Block of N. Sixth Street., just north of Douglas Park.
"We've had a reduction in our gun violence incidents this year, but last weekend's incident really makes us recognize that we have to come together and have some discussion about this," said Tracy Parsons, Communications manager for the City of Champaign.
Community members joined community leaders in addressing the violence. Many voiced what they see day to day.
"We can't just leave this in the police hands. The police ain't in our house, police don't know what you go tin your house. The police don't know what you have your kids doing," said one community member.
Parsons told WAND, the recent acts of violence sparked wide-spread concern throughout the community.
The city approved the Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint in 2021. $2.7 million was allocated towards preventing and reducing gun violence.
The city said the next step will be sending off the solutions discussed during the meeting for evaluation. The blueprint examiners will look over the information. Parsons said this will not be the last community meeting.
