CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday, members of the Champaign Police Department gathered with law enforcement, elected officials and community members to pay respect to fallen heroes.
The annual Police Officer Memorial took place in West Side Park. Everyone in attendance paid their respects to the three Champaign police officers killed in the line-of-duty; Officer Thomas Dodsworth, Officer Robert Tatman and Officer Chris Oberheim.
"It is very important, not only to take time to pause and recognize not only the fallen officers that paid the price, but really all survivors," said Interim Police Chief Tom Petrilli.
The ceremony took place one year and a day after the murder of Officer Chris Oberheim. Amber Oberheim, Chris' wife, and her family attended the ceremony. She said it's powerful to be surrounded by so many people in the community and other families who have lost a hero.
"I still feel such a strong presence from our God and he is the one who is keeping our passion alive," she said.
Amber started the 703 Peacemaker Project after her husband's death. She said the organization has big plans moving forward. Some of those include more opportunities with their service dog Obie and working with Wounded Blue, a national organization.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
