CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign's city council is set to consider a cash settlement in regard to a lawsuit accusing Champaign police of committing civil rights violations.
The lawsuit stems from the arrest of Trevon Jones-Premo, who was 16 when authorities took him into custody on Dec. 28, 2018. According to The News-Gazette, the suit claimed police grabbed Jones-Premo and forced him to the ground during the arrest.
According to the suit, which was filed in March 2019, Jones-Premo had been dropped off at a relative's home. Officers were investigating a gunshot report and stopped the car in the driveway.
The suit claimed Officer Jordan Hagemann asked to talk to Jones-Premo, who was already walking to the relative's home. The relative said Jones-Premo would not talk to police, at which time the suit alleged Officer Timothy Atteberry grabbed at him. The suit accused another officer, Dane Kaldahl, of helping Atteberry by taking Jones-Premo's left arm and twisting the arm behind his back, forcing him to the ground.
According to the newspaper, the suit specifically said Kaldahl "put his hand on TJP’s neck and pushed him into the mud." Police allegedly took Jones-Premo to a police car and did not release him until over 10 hours later. The suit claimed Jones-Premo saw his probation revoked and had to spend 10 days in a juvenile correctional facility.
The lawsuit claimed there was no basis, "either probable cause or even reasonable suspicion" for Jones-Premo's detainment. The city denied this in its formal response.
Shawn-Barnett, Jones-Premo's attorney, said while the lawsuit settlement does not mean Champaign admits any liability, he hopes "the Champaign Police Department recognizes that this type of treatment towards young Black kids is not to be tolerated in this society and implements new training and policies to change how law enforcement acts towards minorities."
The two sides have reached a potential settlement of $74,500, according to a press release from Champaign city leaders. Champaign City Attorney Fred Stavins issued a comment about the agreement.
“Both the City and the plaintiff saw the benefit of avoiding the additional expense of litigation and agreed on a settlement,” Stavins said. “After reviewing all the facts in the case, and considering the legal fees and expenses on both sides of the litigation, the proposed settlement was determined to be in the best interests of both parties.”
Claims in the lawsuit against any police officer and the city would be dismissed if the settlement is approved by the city council. The council will vote on whether to approve the settlement at its Sept. 15, 2020 meeting.
