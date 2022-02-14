CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign's city council is preparing to authorize a more than $3 million Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint.
When a victim of violence is rushed to Carle Hospital, doctors and nurses jump into action to treat their injuries.
"Sometimes the hospital can feel like it's that safety zone. I just come out of the hot zone, now I'm in the safety zone - I've got these people that are caring for me etcetera," Allen Rinehart, the vice president of inpatient hospital operations, told WAND News.
Healthcare workers attend to emergency wounds, but often the victim is left without help to treat the wounds you cannot see.
"Really not much goes on as far as connecting them back to those resources for days. They're in the hospital for 6 days, 10 days and not much happens and they get this piece of paper that says follow up with x,y, z when you're discharged," Rinehart explained.
But this could all change under the Champaign City Council's gun prevention blueprint. If passed, a social worker would be available in the Carle Emergency Department 24-7 to provide immediate resources to victims and their families.
"Looking at things from more of a trauma-informed care perspective and looking to see, OK, what are some of the social determinants that may have led us to this point," Rinehart added.
This hospital intervention could include anything from safety planning, to counseling, to engaging patients in their recovery to avoid retaliation violence.
"Actually be more likely to make a change in your behavior because you're still feeling what just happened yesterday or tonight," Rinehart explained.
But it is just one piece of the puzzle. In all, $2.7 million will be spent to prevent and reduce gun violence, including $100,000 for community engagement and $355,000 for community support.
The multipronged approach hopes to stop gun violence before it takes another life. The plan is set to be voted on Tuesday night at the regularly scheduled city council meeting.
(0) comments
