SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - A grant over $1.3 million was announced Friday for the University of Illinois Willard Airport.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced $1,300,692 is going to the airport through funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The same airport has now claimed two grants from the FAA in 2019 for a total investment of $11.2 million.
The money will cover rehabilitation of taxiway lighting, signage and wiring at the airport.
"Willard Airport is an essential part of the Champaign-Urbana community and helps connect it and surrounding rural areas to the rest of the world," said Davis. "These necessary upgrades would not be possible without federal support and I’m glad to see Champaign-Urbana benefiting from this grant. As a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, my priority continues to be investing in our nation’s infrastructure, especially in rural America.”
“The project associated with this grant will allow us to continue to maintain a high level of safety for our aeronautical users," said Willard Airport Executive Director Tim Bannon. "We appreciate the ongoing support from the FAA, and look forward to beginning the project.”