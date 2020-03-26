CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Emergency Operations Center said there are now 10 cases of COVID-19 in their county.
The number is up from eight on Wednesday.
During this time the hospitals have limited visitors to the hospital. However, the hospitals say there are ways to still connect with loved ones. Including apps on computers, android and iOS.
- Caring Bridge – Website, phone app (no video), Computer - Patients can create private websites that are available to family and friends for updates and sending words of encouragement https://www.caringbridge.org/createwebsite
- Facebook Messenger – App: Video chat
- WhatsApp – App: Video chat/chat only (on computer)
- Google Hangouts – Photos, emoji, group video callshttps://hangouts.google.com
- Skype – App: Video chat/meeting
- Webroom.net – App: Video chat/meeting/class
- Webroom.net
- WeChat – App: Video chat/meeting/class