CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Bailout Coalition (CCBC) paid more than $46,000 in bonds to release 16 people in Champaign County Jail after Saturday and Sunday’s protests of police violence against George Floyd.
The bailout was made with the use of community donations.
Community volunteers were also on call, waiting to drive home individuals without transportation after they were released from jail.
Others brought water, snacks, and hand-sanitizer for those released from the jail.
“This action is absolutely necessary,” said CCBC volunteer Chibundo Egwuatu. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and jails are recognized hot spots for coronavirus. Nothing is gained by locking people up for minor offenses that could result in a death sentence. Human life is more valuable than a broken window.”
“Coronavirus has had a greater impact on Black communities, and placing 27, mostly Black folks in cages where the virus will spread only reinforces that inequality. Not to mention the youth that were arrested and held at the Juvenile Detention Center,” said Molly Galloway of CCBC. “Those arrests were another affirmation from the courts and from the cops that as far as Champaign County is concerned, Black lives don’t matter.”
