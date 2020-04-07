CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The annual Champaign County Freedom Celebration has been cancelled, according to the events website.
The cancelation includes the parade, 5k race and fireworks show.
The committee said they waited as long as possible to make the decision to cancel the celebration.
The celebration started in 1949.
"As our country goes through this unprecedented crisis, we know that everyone looks forward to gathering together to celebrate our great nation," the website said.
They hope to celebrate with everyone again on July 4, 2021. For more information contact info@july4th.net.