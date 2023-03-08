CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s office will be hosting Amnesty Week from April 10 to April 21.
During that time, anyone who has a balance due on a criminal, traffic, DUI, ordinance violation or conservation violation will be able to pay their total due minus any late fees and collection fees which have accumulated.
This does not apply to any fines and costs which have already been paid or any tax refunds which have been applied against what is due and owing.
People who want to participate in the program can request a quote in their case or cases by sending an email to cccircuitclerk@co.champaign.il.us.
The email needs to include the person’s name with middle initial, their address, their phone number, their email address, and their case number or numbers.
The case number lookup can be found at the Circuit Clerk’s website, www.champaigncircuitclerk.org, going to the tab called “View Court Case Information,” and filling in their name in the box called “Search by Participant Name.”
Payments can be made in person at the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Champaign County Courthouse, 101 E. Main St., Urbana, Illinois from 8:00-4:30, including over the lunch hour, during the dates specified.
The payments should be accompanied by the Amnesty Week Quote or Quotes, and the person’s current driver’s license or state identification card. Payments can be made by cash, cashier’s check, credit card or debit card. They cannot be made with a personal check.
Payments can also be made online at www.champaigncircuitclerk.org by selecting the box called “Amnesty Week Payments.” People must use the reference number or numbers received in the Amnesty Week Quote or Quotes to make sure the payment or payments are accurately applied.
Anyone with questions about Amnesty Week can call 217-384-3725 or email cccircuitclerk@co.champaign.il.us for more information.
