URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County Clerks Office has recently received reports of a new phone scam using their caller i.d. number to solicit personal banking and financial information.
According to the News-Gazette, Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons' office became aware of the calls on Tuesday and said the number showing up on the calls is the clerk's office main number, 217-384-3720.
The county clerk's office ensures that they would never personally contact anyone by phone to settle delinquent property taxes.
Anyone receiving such a call should report it to the clerk's office.
