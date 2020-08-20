CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County COVID-19 Relief Fund has approved $160,510 in grants to help K-12 students start the new school year successfully.
Fund partners United Way of Champaign County and the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois identified three critical needs: school supplies, education technology, out of school support.
This is the 8th wave of gran ts provided by the Fund. It has distributed almost $1 million in donations to local organizations focused on pandemic response since it was established in March.
