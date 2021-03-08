CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District in partnership with Carle Health, OSF HealthCare, Christie Clinic, Promise Healthcare, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign will be hosting community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics for anyone who lives or works in Champaign County that fall within Phases 1A and 1B and for Champaign County residents 16 years of age or older with underlying health conditions or disabilities who have not yet received their first dose of the vaccine.
All currently eligible include:
Phase 1A:
- Healthcare Personnel: Hospital and Non-Hospital Settings
Phase 1B:
- Residents age 65 and older with or without underlying health conditions
- Residents age 40-64 with underlying health conditions
- First Responders
- Corrections Officers
- Education (in-person status not required)
- State of Illinois approved Early Childhood and Licensed Daycares.
- K-12 (public, private, and parochial) Schools.
- Essential frontline workers who work or live in Champaign County:
- Grocery Store Workers: Baggers, Cashiers, Stockers, Pick-Up, Customer Service.
- Food and Agriculture Workers: Processing, Plants, Veterinary Health, Livestock Services, Animal Care.
- Shelter/Adult Day Care Workers.
- Postal Service Workers (includes UPS, Amazon, etc.)
- Manufacturing Workers: Industrial production of goods for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufacturers.
- Public Transit Workers: Flight Crew, Bus Drivers, Train Conductors, Taxi Drivers, Para-Transit Drivers, In-Person Support, Ride Sharing Services.
Phase 1B Expanded:
Champaign County residents 16-39 years of age or older with underlying health conditions, as defined by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), or disabilities are now eligible. Underlying health conditions are:
- Cancer
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- Diabetes
- Heart Condition
- Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant
- Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary Disease
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Smoking
Vaccination clinics for the week of March 8, 2021 will be available by appointment only at the following locations:
Rantoul Youth Center, located at 1306 Country Club Lane, Rantoul.
To register:
- Online: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040F44A4AE22AAFF2-osfcuphd.
- Phone appointments: (217) 892-6844.
- Email address for questions and assistance: vaccinations@myrantoul.com.
- If you do not feel well the day of your appointment, please call to reschedule.
Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 S. Duncan Road, Champaign. This site will only be accepting those fitting the above criteria who are 18+ years of age.
To register:
- Online: https://www.christieclinic.com/about/covid-19-vaccination/.
- To expedite your appointment, please complete the form included in your confirmation email.
- If you do not feel well the day of your appointment, please follow cancellation/rescheduling instructions in the confirmation email.
