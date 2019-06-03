CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Crime Stoppers are looking for help in finding the person responsible for a shooting that happened a month ago.
Police were called to the Country Brook Apartments in the 2500 block of West Springfield Ave. in Champaign to respond to a report of a shooting.
A man had been been shot and was rushed to the hospital.
Officers are trying to identify the man in the photograph who appears to be armed with a long gun.
If you have information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.