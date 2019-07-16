CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign County Fair organizers are reminding the public about their rules for this year’s events.
In their words, the following rules and restrictions apply for people attending the fair when it starts on July 19:
- Patrons of the fair will be issued a wristband upon entry and will always be required to wear the wrist band while on the fair grounds. Failure to wear the wristband could result in the patron’s removal from the grounds
- Re-entry will be allowed with an intact wrist band. Patrons who leave will be subject to a security screening and wrist band inspection prior to re-entering the grounds.
- Prohibited items will be listed at all main gates and entrances to the fair. Like most venues, the fair has gone to a clear bag policy. Bags and backpacks are prohibited unless clear. Clutch purses may be allowed but are subject to search.
- With Illinois Concealed Carry Laws patrons are remined that this is a prohibited location and concealed carry is not allowed.
- No coolers or similar containers are allowed inside the midway or grandstands.
- Outside alcohol is prohibited.
- Strollers and diaper bags are allowed but may be subject to search.
- Animals not involved with Fair exhibits or being used as service animals are not allowed.
- Bicycles are prohibited inside the midway area of the fair.
- No loitering will be allowed in the parking areas of the fairgrounds.
With high temperatures expected, fairgoers will be allowed to bring in one sealed bottle of water per person. Kessler Hall has air conditioning and will be available as a cooling station. First aid is available in the First Aid room on the west end of Kessler Hall.
More information about traffic, safety and security at the fair can be answered by calling the Fair Office at (217)367-8461 or Scott Friedlein, director of security and risk management, at (217)649-8390.
The Champaign County Fair runs from July 19-27 in Urbana.