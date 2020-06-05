CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The 2020 Champaign County Fair has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair was scheduled for July 23 through August 1.
"We are heartbroken as we had a great week planned for you and look forward to being back, bigger and better in 2021. We will be ready to make up for our lost time with all those who love the county fair as much as we do!" fair officials said.
For those who already purchased concert tickets, refunds will be offered and information on obtaining your refund will be available in the coming weeks.
Anyone with questions can contact the fair board president, Bill Alagna, at the Fair Office
