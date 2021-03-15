CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics have open availability in Champaign County.
Vaccination will be offered to anyone who lives or works in Champaign County that falls within Phases 1A and 1B and for Champaign County residents 16 years of age or older with underlying health conditions or disabilities who have not yet received their first dose of the vaccine.
Vaccination clinics for the week of March 15, 2021 will be available by appointment only at the following locations:
Rantoul Youth Center
1306 Country Club Lane, Rantoul
*This site will only be accepting those fitting the criteria who are 18+ years of age.
To register:
- Online: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040f44a4ae22aaff2-osf.
- Phone appointments: (217) 892-6844.
- Email address for questions and assistance: vaccinations@myrantoul.com.
- If you do not feel well the day of your appointment, please call to reschedule.
Christie Clinic hosting at Meadowbrook Community Church
1902 S. Duncan Road, Champaign
*This site will only be accepting those fitting the criteria who are 18+ years of age.
To register:
- Online: https://www.christieclinic.com/about/covid-19-vaccination/.
- To expedite your appointment, please complete the form included in your confirmation email.
- If you do not feel well the day of your appointment, please follow cancellation/rescheduling instructions in the confirmation email.
All currently eligible include:
Phase 1A:
- Healthcare Personnel: Hospital and Non-Hospital Settings
Phase 1B:
- Residents age 65 and older with or without underlying health conditions
- Residents age 40-64 with underlying health conditions
- First Responders
- Corrections Officers
- Education (in-person status not required)
- State of Illinois approved Early Childhood and Licensed Daycares.
- K-12 (public, private, and parochial) Schools.
- Essential frontline workers who work or live in Champaign County:
- Grocery Store Workers: Baggers, Cashiers, Stockers, Pick-Up, Customer Service.
- Food and Agriculture Workers: Processing, Plants, Veterinary Health, Livestock Services, Animal Care.
- Shelter/Adult Day Care Workers.
- Postal Service Workers (includes UPS, Amazon, etc.)
- Manufacturing Workers: Industrial production of goods for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufacturers.
- Public Transit Workers: Flight Crew, Bus Drivers, Train Conductors, Taxi Drivers, Para-Transit Drivers, In-Person Support, Ride Sharing Services.
Phase 1B Expanded:
Champaign County residents 16-39 years of age or older with underlying health conditions, as defined by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), or disabilities are also eligible. Underlying health conditions are:
- Cancer
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- Diabetes
- Heart Condition
- Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant
- Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary Disease
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Smoking
While current eligibility guidelines include residents aged 16 or older with underlying health conditions or disabilities, each vaccination site may vary based on the manufacturer's approval.
Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will not be a waitlist; however, additional appointments will be available next week based on vaccine availability.
You cannot receive the COVID vaccine if you have received any other vaccinations within 14 days prior to your appointment. You may be asked to show an ID for verification of employment.
Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Please limit the number of individuals in your party that are not receiving the vaccine and wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
There is no cost to individuals to get a COVID vaccine. You may be asked to bring your insurance card if you have one, but you will not be turned away if you do not have insurance.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has compiled a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccination. Information can be found at: http://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq.
Additional information on COVID-19 vaccinations can be found at: https://www.c-uphd.org/covid-vaccinations.html.
