CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign county board members set to vote Thursday on a proposal made by the Community Violence Prevention Task Force.
They recommend using some of the county's federal Coronavirus relief funding to assist certain organizations with reducing gun violence.
Samantha Carter, the Champaign County District 6 representative serves in the Community Violence Preventive Task Force as well. She says the process has been a fun and interesting one.
"During the pandemic I was able to see via social media the actual organizations that were in our community doing the work and also making their presence known." said Carter.
Some organizations they plan to work with are First Followers, Dreaam house, Housing Authority of Champaign, and a new organization called A Vision to Succeed.
"The non-profit organizations that I saw doing the most work was Dreaam, First Followers, Housing Authority of Champaign county. So we definitely want to make sure that we're able to utilize the funds."
The organizations will help their communities mainly their youth, with different job training course, and also checking in on their mental and general health.
