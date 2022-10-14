CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A female inmate died at the hospital after being transported from Champaign County jail Thursday.
The News Gazette reports the inmate collapsed at the jail Thursday morning.
Illinois State Police are investigating the woman’s death at the request of the sheriff’s office.
The News Gazette said correctional officers found the woman after she had fallen on the floor. She was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead.
An autopsy will be conducted. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
