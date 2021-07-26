CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND): "This is the worst correctional officer shortage that we have seen ever," Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman says they are down 10 correctional officers at the Champaign County Jail, the most vacancies they have ever seen.
Sheriff Heuerman says the conditions inside the county jail are dangerous, with an aggressive climate similar to that of trends the county has seen with its latests arrests. "Think about what's happening in the community with gun violence and things like that and then when somebody is arrested for a crime like that they come to our jail," He tells WAND News, "that just kind of helps set the mindset for what my correctional officers are dealing with on a daily basis."
He says many Correctional Officers have left their positions due to the lack of career development within the jail, while others have left due to safety concerns.
"We have had correctional officers in the last year or two that I can think of off the top of my head right now who have been physically battered by inmates in the course of their duties, and that is just not an environment that people want to remain in and I can't say that I blame them at all and I'm trying to do the best that I can to provide a good environment here, but my authority and my means only go so far. Now it's time for the county board to step up and start helping with some of these things too." He says.
The Sheriff says he knows the county has accepted the concerns, however has not taken the steps to move forward and make changes. "I believe they want to do the right thing, I believe they want their employees to work in a, in a good environment. I believe that they want inmates to live in a good environment." He is hoping this letter is the final call to action before they continue putting it off for future Sheriff's to handle.
"The letter was simply encouraging them to kind of take some proactive steps to making that a reality now instead of just kicking the can down the road, like it has been for several years now. My authority and my means only go so far. Now it's time for the county board to step up and start helping with some of these things too."
The Sheriff says he outlines recommendations of what could help the jail in his letter. The recommendation he says is best for all involved, to close the county jail. He tells WAND News, "Everybody has agreed that the downtown jail needs closed. What we haven't agreed on is what's the steps to make that happen." In his letter, he writes, "The mental health and safety of both employees and inmates is at stake if immediate action is not taken. "
See the full letter to the County Board Below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.