CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Friday, Nov. 13, in Champaign County.
Kettles will be scheduled for ringing at 30 locations and 57 counter top mini kettles at businesses throughout the area.
The Red Kettles and bell ringers will be in front of various retail locations Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. through Dec. 24.
'The Salvation Army Red Kettles represent one of the world's largest volunteer efforts, and few people realize that it would require just over 8,000 volunteer hours to fully support all the kettle locations in Champaign County for the season,' said Major Randall Summit.
The Salvation Army uses the funds raised by the Red Kettle Campaign for services benefiting veterans, the elderly, children, and families or individuals struggling with a job, food, or housing insecurity.
Major Summit said, "To help ensure that no one goes without assistance during the holidays, we are launching our national Rescue Christmas campaign locally as an effort to raise public awareness of the profound need we are seeing. These funds raised during the kettle campaign help place presents under the tree, put food on the table, help to pay bills, and provide shelter for those without a home."
This year's goal is to raise $158,000 through the Red Kettles.
To sign up to help ring kettles in the Champaign area, go to registertoring.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.