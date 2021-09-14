CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- METCAD 9-1-1 is actively seeking individuals interested in helping others to attend an upcoming Virtual Information Session to discuss career opportunities as a Telecommunicator, or Emergency Dispatcher.
The session will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. on September 16.
Pre-registration is encouraged for this event.
As a METCAD telecommunicator, one will be required to answer emergency and non-emergency phone calls and provide routine and emergency dispatch for local police, fire, and ambulance services across Champaign County.
The virtual information session will allow participants to learn more about METCAD, the role and job duties of a Telecommunicator, the application and hiring process, salary and benefits, and METCAD’s training program.
The presentation will also include a video depicting a 9-1-1 call process from initial intake through Police, Fire, and EMS dispatch and response coordination.
For more information or to pre-register visit champaignil.gov/jobs.
