URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Nursing Home has officially sold after months of delays.
The News Gazette reports the sale finalized to the new owner Monday.
This was the deadline to the sale completed after state regulators gave two extensions when earlier deadlines could not be met.
The nursing home's new name is University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, operated by University Rehabilitation Center of C-U LLC.
The final sale price was $11 million, but there were $1,340,000 in credits made to the buyer that were negotiated as adjustments against the final sales price, the News Gazette reports.
Officials said the nursing home sale will save county residents money on their property-tax bills, because the outstanding bonds for the nursing home will be paid off with proceeds from the sale.
Under terms of the agreement, University Rehabilitation Center of C-U LLC will continue providing care and services to all current residents.
The buyer committed to operating the nursing home as a 220-bed, long-term care, skilled nursing or assisted living facility until 2028.
Nursing home employees will keep their jobs, but all vending contracts the county had for the nursing home were terminated.