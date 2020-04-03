CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Champaign County as of Friday.
This brings there total number of cases to 52.
The county has 45 active cases and 7 patients who have recovered.
For information on demographics, please visit the Champaign-Urbana Public Health website at: https://www.c-uphd.org/champaign-urbana-illinois-coronavirus-information.html
Starting on Monday, Carle will be dedicating two locations in Champaign County for respiratory treatment.
Carle Urbana on Windsor and Carle Mahomet will be open daily only to patients with symptoms consistent with the virus that causes COVID-19 and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.
Urbana on Windsor dedicated Respiratory Treatment Center (RTC) will be open daily, including holidays, until further notice. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Carle Mahomet dedicated RTC will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from Noon to 1 p.m.)