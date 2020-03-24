CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County healthcare leaders say they have four cases of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
According to the a press release, community transmission is occurring in multiple locations throughout the state.
Health officials say, all of use should consider ourselves at risk for catching COVID-19. They are urging people to stay home when possible.
The state of Illinois has a total of 1,535 cases in 32 counties in Illinois. There have been 16 deaths in the state as of Tuesday.