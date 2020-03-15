CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Chanmpaign-Urbana Public Health District announced a Champaign County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The woman is in her 50s. She is the first confirmed case in the county. The woman is in isolation.
Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts.
“We are asking for the community’s assistance and we need people to take action now to reduce the number of cases at any one time so that our health care system is not overwhelmed. Continue to practice good preventive measures, stay home when you are sick, and avoid crowded places,” said Julie Pryde, Public Health Administrator.
At this time Carle Foundation Hospital will not allow any visitors.
Health officials say Champaign has been preparing this for years. They have been working since early January on this pandemic.
On Saturday, Sangamon County and Cumberland County both had reported cases.