CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - There are 46 cases of COVID-19 in Champaign County as of Thursday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The department said 16 people are receiving hospital care and 6 people have recovered.
Of the cases, 46 percent are males and 54 percent are females.
The department updates their website with confirmed cases, those hospitalized, deaths and those who are recovered.
They also break down the date to gender, race and zip codes of where active cases are.
