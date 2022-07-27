Monkeypox

This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. The World Health Organization recently declared the expanding monkeypox outbreak a global emergency. It is WHO’s highest level of alert, but the designation does not necessarily mean a disease is particularly transmissible or lethal. (NIAID via AP)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County announced its second case of monkeypox in the county. 

According to the News-Gazette, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health announced the second case of monkeypox in a man. The case was discovered last week. The district announced the first case in the county July 12, an adult male. 

Both cases have been lab-confirmed and was no link established between the two cases, she said., the News-Gazette reported. 

Illinois had 356 cases of monkeypox as of Tuesday — up from 122 July 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here's what you need to know about the virus. 

Illinois continues to have the third-highest number of cases in the U.S., after New York, which has 900, and California, which has 356.

