CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County announced its second case of monkeypox in the county.
According to the News-Gazette, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health announced the second case of monkeypox in a man. The case was discovered last week. The district announced the first case in the county July 12, an adult male.
Both cases have been lab-confirmed and was no link established between the two cases, she said., the News-Gazette reported.
Illinois had 356 cases of monkeypox as of Tuesday — up from 122 July 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here's what you need to know about the virus.
Illinois continues to have the third-highest number of cases in the U.S., after New York, which has 900, and California, which has 356.
