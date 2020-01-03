URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County’s Democratic Treasurer Laurel Prussing is stepping down effective Jan. 31.
“I haven’t had a vacation for a year and I’m getting pretty tired,” she told the News Gazette.
Former County Board Chairman C. Pius Weibel has been Prussing's chief deputy since December. However, it will be up to current board Chairman Geraldo Rosales to appoint a new treasurer.
While she was elected a little over a year ago to a four-year term.
Prussing told the News Gazette she ran for the treasurer’s office in 2018 because she thought there should be a Democrat on the ticket.
The year was not an easy one for Prussing. Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel hired an outside accounting firm to help the county treasurer’s office get caught up on a backlog of work, the News Gazette reports.