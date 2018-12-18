CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- More than 1,000 families and 300 children will receive toys from a Salvation Army program this Christmas.
Each year the Champaign County Salvation Army distributes toys to those in need.
"We've been getting toys from different groups, (including) Toys for Tots, Carle Hospital, OSF and several different groups. All the toys have come together now and (on Tuesday) we are distributing them," said Executive Director Major Randall Summit.
The Salvation Army has collected more than 10,000 toys just this year and they still have more toys coming in.
Summit says it's a great year for the organization. On Tuesday it had dozens of volunteers there to lend a helping hand but it is still looking for more.
The Toy Shop will continue until Friday.