CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) -Christmas shopping is well underway this season and with gifts beginning to arrive on doorsteps, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some tips on how to protect your deliveries from “porch pirates.”
“Many times, theft is a crime of opportunity,” stated Sheriff Dustin Heuerman. “People steal what they can see and usually don’t waste their time hunting for things they don’t know exist,” the Sheriff added.
The Sheriff's Officers the following tips to help better protect against theft of delivered packages:
- Ask a trusted neighbor to keep an eye on your house and collect any packages that arrive while you are away.
- Have your packages delivered to your work, if allowed.
- Get shipment and delivery notifications so you know when to expect the package to be delivered.
- Invest in a porch lock box for packages and/or work with delivery companies for options on leaving packages in a locked area like your garage.
Police also suggest that some delivery services will hold your packages locally until you can pick them up, or using technology such as a video doorbell might also deter would-be thieves if they know it is present.
At the least, it may help with an investigation after the fact.
Sheriff Heuerman also sent a letter to local delivery companies asking them to help mitigate theft by better hiding the packages they deliver from the view of a passerby, when possible.
The Sheriff’s Office encourages you to contact police if you see someone acting suspicious, particularly someone who is going from porch to porch without obvious reasons.
