URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Sheriff's deputies are investigating two recent shootings in which homes and cars were shot at.
According to the News-Gazette, Lt. Curt Apperson said at about 3 a.m. Thursday deputies were sent to the 2500 block of Clifton Drive. Deputies say 30 rounds were fired.
“We believe that the house was hit 10 times and a vehicle outside was hit 10 times,“ Apperson said.
Deputies said the bullets went through windows passing over two sleeping kids under 10 years old. Nobody was injured.
Apperson said the second shooting occurred later that day. At about 4:40 p.m., deputies got several calls of shots fired near Richard Drive.
Apperosn said seven shots were fired. Two cars and one home was hit. No one was injured.
