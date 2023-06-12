CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — For entrepreneurs that want to get their business off the ground but aren't sure where to begin, the Small Business Development Center is here to help.
Director Madeleine Wolske has set aside time every Thursday to help out where she can.
“A lot of people want to become entrepreneurs, but the problem is the information that’s out there available is confusing, you’ll get three different sources saying different things," said Wolske. "By working with us at the SBDC even going into the library or other community entrepreneurial services, you’re better able to ensure the success of your business because you know exactly which steps you need to take to do business legally with the state of Illinois.”
Business owners like Monique Rose explained that having the help does a lot for entrepreneurs.
“Starting out, it was kind of rough, but I did have a lot of help. It helps elevate the community and people.," said Rose. "It gives them something to look forward to, it brings back inspiration into the communities.”
Starting this week, Wolske will hold office hours and seminars during the summer up until August.
“We have from 2 to 3 marketing programs each month and those range from social media assistance like Instagram for Business 101 and 201. Also goes into other marketing fundamentals like how can I make sure my website is discoverable online,” stated Wolske.
For more information, click here.
