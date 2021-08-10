CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, III (WAND) - A survey from the Champaign County Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Boards Community Needs is assessing mental health needs in Champaign County.
Click here for a link to the survey.
The mental health board describes the survey as below:
"Please treat our brief survey as a thought experiment. We want to make Champaign County a place where people can achieve their best life, with the health and wellness and success they aspire to and deserve. This includes people who live with mental illnesses, mental injury (such as from trauma), who choose recovery from substance use disorders (such as addiction or alcoholism), and who have intellectual/developmental disabilities which may make some aspects of community life harder to access. Your Opinion Matters!"
The survey helps the county assess the needs and make sure they offer the proper mental health resources in the community.
Lynn Canfield, the Executive Director for the Champaign County Mental Health Board says they want people to feel comfortable filling out the survey and write as much or as little as they would like.
