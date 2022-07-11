CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Members of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees rally in front of the Champaign courthouse to demand fair wages.
According to the AFSCME, workers helped with keeping the county running during the pandemic and have been working without a contract for over 190 days
"Our union has been out of contract since January 1st. We still have not settled a contract and we're asking for fair wages." says account clerk, Rita Carr.
Workers waved signs and yelled chants in front of the courthouse during the lunch hour. Many employees state that it is hard to continue living a normal life without fair pay because of the recent inflation in prices.
"Employees here at the county should not have to work for $15 an hour and take years to make a decent wage." shared Carr.
The County Executive has not made a statement but will continue contract negotiations.
