CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - As thousands of voters headed toward the polls on Election Day, some voters in Champaign County found themselves waiting longer than usual. Spokesperson for the Illinois State Board of Elections, Mike Dietrich said they found out about the issue through social media.
"The alleged cyber-attack in Champaign County. We found out about it actually through social media," said Dietrich.
A security team that works with Illinois State Police came across a tweet from Champaign County Clerk, Aaron Ammons, that said an attack had taken place. Angela Patton, Chief Deputy Clerk also notified WAND News by sending this statement:
"The Champaign County Clerk's Office is aware of connectivity issues and computer server performance being impacted. The Clerk's Office believes these are due to cyber-attacks on the network and servers. For the past month the Champaign County Clerk's website has been the target of repeated D-DOS attacks, fortunately the reinforced security and response from the Clerk's IT team has prevented these attacks from being successful and the Clerk's website has remained secured. No data or information has been compromised and the election is secure.
These cyber-attacks are a strategic and coordinated effort to undermine and destabilize our democratic process. The intent is to discourage you from voting. Please do not fall victim to this. The Clerk's Office is committed to ensuring every eligible voter in Champaign County has access to a fair, free, and accessible election. Please stay in line! Election judges and staff are doing everything they can to process voters according to the requirements of election law while navigating these attacks. We appreciate your patience and commitment to our democratic process. This is a developing situation, and we will have more information as it becomes available. Let me reiterate that we are committed to making sure every voter has a chance to cast their ballot so please stay in line."
After finding out through social media, the State Board of Elections offered assistance to this location.
"Check into their system, get it running. Possibly look into whether or not this in fact was a malicious attack and what the source may have been. We offered them any resources. We didn't hear back from them on that. We did ask them for information, and they supplied some information, but it wasn't enough for us to determine whether there was a cyber-attack underway," said Dietrich.
While the alleged cyber-attack did not affect voter data, it did slow the process of voters casting their ballots.
"A cyber-attack wouldn't affect your vote. The tabulators are never connected to the internet nor is any of the computer equipment that is used to program those tabulators. This attack was slowing down their voter registration system," said Dietrich.
Experts say attacks like this are more common than we'd like to think and easy to do. President at BLH Computers, Brian Dickerson, says you could do it with your cell phone.
"This type of attack is a very common one. It's called a denial-of-service attack. To attack a specific IP address and what that's going to do is cause a traffic jam. You can do it from a smart phone, you pay it in Bitcoin, and you're done and walk away," said Dickerson.
Federal authorities will look into the incident to determine whether an attacked occurred and who caused it if so. WAND will continue to update as we receive more information.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.