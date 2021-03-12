CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The first Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic in Champaign County is happening Saturday.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said the clinic is happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 13. An appointment is required to be vaccinated at this event, which is hosted by Walgreens.
The location for this clinic is the Douglass Community Center Gymnasium, located at 512 E. Grove St. in Champaign.
People in Phase 1A or Phase 1B in the Illinois COVID-19 vaccine distribution are eligible.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine only requires one shot.
Click here to register on the Walgreens website.
