URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Two people have been indicted in a counterfeit check scheme.
41-year-old Stephanie Lemons and 34-year-old Tommie Slayton are set to appear for arraignment in federal court in Urbana on June 19.
A federal grand jury in Springfield returned a 20-count indictment Wednesday.
The couple is charged with conspiring together and with others in a scheme to pass more than 120 counterfeit checks between July and December of 2018.
Officials said Lemons and Slayton made and presented the counterfeit checks at Walmart Stores in Champaign and Bloomington and forged checks at Heartland Bank.
Lemons and Slayton are charged with one count of conspiracy to engage in the scheme. Lemons is also charged with six counts of counterfeit securities fraud, six counts of wire fraud, and seven counts of bank fraud.
Slayton is also charged with seven counts of bank fraud.