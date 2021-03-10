CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A person was arrested after a vehicle crash damaged a house Tuesday night in Champaign.
Police said the crash happened in the 1200 block of N. Carver Drive. It caused "significant damage" to a house in the area.
Law enforcement said the crash was the result of a domestic dispute between two people, including one male and one female person, in which they were arguing while driving a vehicle.
There were no injuries reported. Police said they made an arrest, but did not provide any other details.
