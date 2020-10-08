CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called to a fully involved vacant house fire Wednesday night.
Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Hedge Rd. around 10:10 p.m.
The building was fully involved by the time crews arrived. Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines and extinguished the fire from outside the structure.
The structure was vacant at the time of the fire. The cause of this fire is undetermined.
