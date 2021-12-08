CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign and Decatur police departments are continuing to seek new officers.
In Champaign, the department is seeking a new police chief and 25 new officers. In the last two years, 28 officers have left the Champaign Police Department or retired.
The search for a new chief continues after Interim Chief of Police Matthew Henson announced he will step down for a different job. Deputy Chief Tom Petrilli will take over effective Dec. 16, 2021.
The city continues to talk about policies that could help them fill positions faster.
In Decatur, new police chief Shane Brandel said one of his top priorities is finding new officers.
"It's about having bodies here to handle the calls," Brandel said. "There's such a ripple effect when it comes to short-staffing. You know, I'm not able to send as many officers to community engagement events. I'm not able to send officers to handle maybe speed patrols that we would have done otherwise or any other community event or other opportunities that we may have to do what we need to do."
Brandel said Decatur police are always looking for new officers. They can hire consistently because they offer the needed tests throughout the year.
