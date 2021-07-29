CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign's deputy chief of police has accepted a position leading the police department in Granby, Colo.
The Town of Granby's Board of Trustees has confirmed the hire of David Shaffer. His final day with the Champaign Police Department will be Aug. 8, 2021, and will begin with the Granby Police Department on Aug. 23.
“It’s been an honor to serve the City of Champaign and our community, and I am grateful for all of the opportunities I have been afforded during my career with the Champaign Police Department,” said Shaffer. “I have been fortunate to work with many great, talented police officers and people throughout my career. Although I am excited for this next opportunity in Colorado and to begin my work there, I will always be appreciative to the women and men of the Champaign Police Department for their hard work and selfless commitment to public service.”
Shaffer currently serves as deputy chief of operational support and professional standards for the Champaign Police Department. He began working in law enforcement in 1991 and has been with Champaign police since 1998. He has held the positions of patrol officer, investigator and firearms instructor, and has been part of the department SWAT team.
Shaffer previously held the positions of sergeant and lieutenant in the patrol division and additionally has been lieutenant and division supervisor for the Criminal Investigations Division. He most recently has overseen the Criminal Investigations Division, Professional Standards, Evidence and Fiscal Administration as deputy chief.
He graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. He is an active member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
“Deputy Chief Shaffer has proven himself time and time again as a leader in the law enforcement profession and in the community,” said Chief of Police Anthony Cobb. “I’m not surprised by his appointment to Chief of Police for the town of Granby, and I know they will be pleased with their selection. Dave will bring a level of experience, expertise and care that will help foster community collaboration and support the town and its citizens. Though he will be missed in Champaign, I look forward to following his work as a Police Chief, and I wish him the best in his new leadership role.”
