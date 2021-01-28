CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A leader in Champaign's police department is getting ready to retire, police announced.
Champaign Police Deputy Chief Tod Myers is stepping down after 28 years of serving the Champaign community. His last day on the job will be Friday.
“I have seen a lot of changes over the past 28 years both internally and around the city. I want to thank the city, past police chiefs, and Chief Cobb for allowing me to serve this community and giving me the variety of opportunities within the Department I have had,” said Myers. “It has been my honor and pleasure to work with some of the finest and most dedicated professionals I have ever met. This department has been part of my life for so long, and I am grateful to leave with lasting friendships both within the department and outside. This has been a profession I was proud to be a part of.”
Myers entered the Champaign Police Department in January 1993 as a patrol officer. His education background includes a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Illinois University in law enforcement administration. Myers also served in the Illinois National Guard, with one deployment served in southeast Asia during Operation Desert Shield.
Myers had been honored with multiple awards, including several department and city awards and commendations. One such honor was the distinguished Chief's Leadership Award.
Police said Myers was instrumental in the training and development of probationary officers, neighborhood safety, crime scene investigations and advancing professional standards and patrol operations.
He has held the following titles:
- Patrol Officer
- City Neighborhood Action Team
- Field Training Officer
- Crime Scene Unit
- Hostage Negotiations Unit Team Leader
- Field Training Coordinator
- Patrol Sergeant
- Patrol Lieutenant
- Field Training Commander
- Professional Standards Lieutenant
- Patrol Lieutenant
- Deputy Chief of Administration
- Deputy Chief of Operations
“Tod has been an exemplary professional, known for his steady demeanor, a commitment to strengthening neighborhoods and his forward-thinking approaches to advancing 21st century policing,” said Chief of Police Anthony Cobb. “As a deputy chief, he has been entrusted to lead this agency at its highest levels and has done so admirably, excelling in each role he has held throughout his distinguished career. We are grateful for his service and innumerable contributions and wish him nothing but joy in retirement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.