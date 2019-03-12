CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign has earned the 2018 President's Circle Award by Keep America Beautiful.
Keep America Beautiful is a community improvement organization.
The City received the honor at Keep America Beautiful's National Conference Feb. 6-8.
The President's Circle Award recognizes Keep Champaign Beautiful's performance as an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and for its commitment to clean, green, and beautiful communities.
By qualifying for the President's Circle Award, the City of Champaign met Keep America Beautiful's standards of merit by conducting an annual Community Appearance Index, calculating the affiliate's cost/benefit ratio, administering initiatives to end littering, improved recycling, and beautifying Champaign.
"The City of Champaign has only been an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful for four years, so receiving the President's Circle Award in such a short time is a real honor," said David Oliver, Code Compliance Manager. "The Keep Champaign Beautiful program has been a great way to rally our community and to work together towards a shared goal of beautifying our community through events like America Recycles Day and other community cleanup events."