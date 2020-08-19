CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - New Champaign emergency orders set rules for parties and gatherings and laid out possible fines for breaking those rules.
Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen signed two emergency orders Wednesday. The first, Emergency Order 20-26, is active at 5 p.m. Wednesday and requires those over the age of two who can medically tolerate a face covering to wear one in public spaces. This applies to indoor spaces, such as retail stores, and outdoor spaces "when an individual cannot maintain a minimum six-foot distance from others."
Businesses and organizations must require employees and customers to have on face coverings when people are on their property and unable to maintain six feet of social distancing. Order 20-26 expires on Nov. 1, 2020.
Emergency Order 20-27 also goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It requires people attending parties and gatherings in the "Campus Area" and at multifamily residential structures to follow social distancing requirements, including wearing masks, and limit parties and gatherings to 10 people or less, "plus the host and the host’s immediate family or others legally permitted to reside in the property."
The order defines the "Campus Area" as "the region bounded by Wright Street on the east, the Canadian National railroad tracks on the west, University Avenue on the north, and Windsor Road on the south."
According to a press release, Order 20-27 also applies to parties or gatherings on public property, "unless otherwise permitted by other emergency or executive orders or the law."
Party hosts and attendees who violate Emergency Order 20-27 could be cited for a city ordinance violation and be fined as much as $750, Champaign leaders said.
Order 20-27 also expires on Nov. 1, 2020. Click here to read the full text of both orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.