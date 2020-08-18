CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign's mayor has signed two emergency orders as the city looks to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak when U of I students return.
Emergency Order 20-24, which applies to all Champaign bars and restaurants that hold a liquor license, requires all customers be seated in order to be served and while consuming food or drinks on the premises. Customers can only stand for limited purposes, including using the restroom and picking up an order, but must have a mask on while doing so.
This order applies to both indoor and outdoor dining areas. It does not allow people under 21 years old to enter or remain in a bar (Class A liquor license) after 9 p.m. each night and beginning on Aug. 19. Order 20-24 goes into effect after 5 p.m. on Aug. 19.
Emergency Order 20-25 creates a temporary restriction on indoor dining in the Campustown area. The on-premise service and consumption of food and drinks will only be allowed in outdoor service areas.
Customers can enter Campustown bars and restaurants for limited purposes, including placing an order, picking up a carryout order or using a restroom, but they must wear a mask while doing so.
It goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Aug. 19 for Campustown bars and 9 p.m. on Aug. 21 for Campustown restaurants. The order will be in effect through Labor Day.
Bars and restaurants may have the option to temporarily expand their outdoor service area if they meet certain safety requirements.
“According to the modeling data provided by University of Illinois researchers, the next several weeks will be critical to making sure the spread of the Coronavirus doesn’t get out of control as students return for the start of the fall semester,” said Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen. “We have all made great sacrifices since the pandemic started, and I realize that these changes will be inconvenient for our residents and businesses, but they are necessary to flatten the curve and prevent a large increase in COVID-19 cases in our community as the fall semester gets underway.
Flattening the curve now gives us a much better chance that students will be able to remain on campus and the University will be able to stay open for the remainder of the semester as originally planned.”
People can view the emergency orders by clicking here. Business owners seeking resource information about best practice guidelines, signage and more should click here.
