Champaign Employees Give Back

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - City of Champaign workers partnered up with Habitat for Humanity as a way to give back to the community.
This is all in honor of National Public Service Recognition Week. There were about 20 city employees who spent their day helping and constructing the 900 block of W. Beardsley Ave.
The home is being built for a woman who works at the University of Illinois and her son.
"One of the things that a lot of people don't understand is that Champaign County really is an incredible rent burden(ed) community, so we see a lot of people paying more than 30 percent going towards their housing," said Community Development Director Kim Gollings of Habitat.
Coming from a stable home environment is helpful.
"I didn't really have a chance to make a lot of friends. My parents moved in and out a lot. I didn't have roots and now that I have kids. I've seen a lot of changes. They've lived in ONE home," said Gary Pierson.
Pearson says he's grateful and happy to make others happy.
"It doesn't matter how you're giving. Just that you give. The city of Champaign is a great example of doing their part for the community we live in," said Gollings.
The house will be finished, if all goes well, by the end of summer.