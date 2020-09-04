CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign has extended a ban on indoor seated service at campus-area restaurants and bars through mid-September.
On Friday, Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen issued an amendment to Emergency Order 20-25. The change extends restrictions for indoor dining and bars in the campus area to 5 p.m. on Sept. 16.
A press release said this is meant to mirror a request from University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones for students to limit themselves to only essential activities.
“After consulting with public health and university officials about the higher than expected positivity rate of COVID-19 on campus, it was determined that continued restrictions on bars and restaurants in Campustown are necessary to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to give the university a fighting chance to remain open for the semester," Feinen said. "Public health experts say the virus spreads more readily in enclosed spaces, particularly when masks are removed for activities such as eating and drinking. Thus, these continued restrictions prohibit indoor seated service for campus area establishments for an additional week.
We all have a role to play in keeping our community healthy and our businesses open. To that end, students, residents, and visitors should continue to practice good \social distancing, wear a face covering when around others, and avoid parties and gatherings.”
People can click here to read the full text of the emergency order.
